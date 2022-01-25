Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $621.27 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $517.37 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.50.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,559,135. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

