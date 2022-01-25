Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 680 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORA opened at $75.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

