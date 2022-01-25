Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSBR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

BSBR opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 25.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

