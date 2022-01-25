Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $12,179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.75. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

