Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires New Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $15,052,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $12,179,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.