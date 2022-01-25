Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $472,000 Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $332.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.34 and a 200-day moving average of $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.75 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

