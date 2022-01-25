Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $478,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

