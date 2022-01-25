Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $810,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

NYSE PINS opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.91.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,101 shares of company stock worth $13,094,094. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

