Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 193.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $450,985.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

