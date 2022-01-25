Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 2,086 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,744,000 after purchasing an additional 157,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $139.83 and a 12 month high of $251.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

