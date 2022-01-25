Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,979 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

