Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.