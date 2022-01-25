Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

BKR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.24.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,489,911 shares of company stock worth $1,187,252,165 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after buying an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after buying an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after buying an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after buying an additional 2,591,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

