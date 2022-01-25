Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

BOH stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.31. 109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,843. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day moving average is $84.23. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $75.68 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

