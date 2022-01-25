Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.