Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.
Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $42.00.
In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.