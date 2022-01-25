Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

