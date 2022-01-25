Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 603,546 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1,305.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $28,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

MGM opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

