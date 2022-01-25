Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 340,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,556,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

