Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 399,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CoStar Group by 930.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after buying an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 896.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,868,871,000 after buying an additional 31,163,246 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in CoStar Group by 868.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,458,000 after buying an additional 16,853,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 923.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,733,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684,933 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

