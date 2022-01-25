Barclays Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LDOS. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

Leidos stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. Leidos has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after purchasing an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

