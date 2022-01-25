Barclays PLC Acquires 143,929 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 97.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.65.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.