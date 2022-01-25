Barclays PLC Buys 19,084 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Haemonetics stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

