Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 145,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gentex by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after purchasing an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $753,364 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

