Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $83,973.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

