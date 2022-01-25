Barclays PLC Has $4.60 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 395.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,883 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

