Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Neogen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Neogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.45. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.