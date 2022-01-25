Barclays PLC Sells 3,654 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 5,131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 124,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

IYC stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

