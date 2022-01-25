Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 13,289 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,550,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, cut their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,432.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

