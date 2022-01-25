Barings LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $525.84 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $616.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $708.83.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

