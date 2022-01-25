Barings LLC Sells 111,905 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Barings LLC decreased its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,905 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,580,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 356.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,478 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LI stock opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of -340.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

