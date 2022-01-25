Barings LLC Takes $863,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.22.

ATVI stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

