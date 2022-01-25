Barings LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,315,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.14 and a 200 day moving average of $242.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.05, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.