Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 832 ($11.23) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.25) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.47) to GBX 810 ($10.93) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.27) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($10.94).

Shares of LON BDEV traded down GBX 14 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 600.40 ($8.10). 1,276,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,304. The firm has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 712.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 696.91. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 596.74 ($8.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27.

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,493.51).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

