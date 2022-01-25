Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,339 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 29,539 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

