Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Beazer Homes USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$ EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.97.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.
Beazer Homes USA Company Profile
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.