Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Beazer Homes USA has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$ EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $590.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

