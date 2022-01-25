BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 5

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 4 to CHF 5 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHWF remained flat at $$500.26 during trading on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $7,916.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.33.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

