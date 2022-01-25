Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLWYF. Investec initiated coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($47.54) to GBX 3,351 ($45.21) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,351.00.

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of Bellway stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Bellway has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.