Benchmark Protocol Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $369,460.80

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 2,014,423 coins and its circulating supply is 259,571 coins. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

