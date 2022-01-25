Berenberg Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €19.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.48).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €14.87 ($16.90) on Monday. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

