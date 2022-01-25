Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $66.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,917.54 and a beta of 0.31. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.