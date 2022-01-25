Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€3.25” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €3.25 ($3.69) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.30 ($3.75).

Shares of AF stock traded down €0.13 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €3.88 ($4.41). 7,246,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.06.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

