Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $92.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.20 million and the lowest is $91.39 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $384.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,003. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

