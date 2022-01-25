BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592,478 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $307,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 4,541.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBL traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 279,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

