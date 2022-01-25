BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,351,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 806,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.50.

BHP stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.13.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

