BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,284 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

