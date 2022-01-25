Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BDSX. reduced their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,948. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.78. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $28.36.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($31.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $631,419. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 94.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Biodesix by 155.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,069 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

