BlackRock Inc. Acquires 554,089 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Viasat worth $334,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

VSAT opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.27. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Johnson bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

