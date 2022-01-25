BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $327,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 18.4% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.