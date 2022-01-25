BlackRock Inc. Has $322.10 Million Stock Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of TriNet Group worth $322,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $214,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,232. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TNET stock opened at $85.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. TriNet Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.