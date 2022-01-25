BlackRock Inc. Has $338.10 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,072,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Forward Air worth $338,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWRD stock opened at $113.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.57.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

